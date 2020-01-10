COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to control bush fires

(@fidahassanain)

The visiting dignitary appreciated the role of Pakistan for regional peace during his meeting with the COAS at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated Pakistan’s offer to Australia to help it tackling the bush fires that claimed several lives and destroyed many homes.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces Vice Admiral David Johnston AO RAN met COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest and regional security came under discussion. The Army Chief reiterated Pakistan’s offer regarding assistance in fight against fires in bushes and forests in Australia.

The visiting dignitary appreciated role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region and thanked COAS for sentiments towards Australia.