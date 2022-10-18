COAS reiterates resolve to defend motherland against all threats    

, , ,

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2022) Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the motherland against all threats.

He was chairing a Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi today (Tuesday).

The Army Chief expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations.

Participants took a comprehensive review of prevailing internal and external security situation and operational preparedness of the Army.

The forum reposed full confidence in Pakistan’s robust nuclear command and control structure and security arrangements related to country’s strategic assets.

It was informed that as a responsible nuclear weapon state, Pakistan has taken all measures necessary to strengthen its nuclear security regime, at par with international best practices.

The Forum was also apprised on army’s assistance to civil administration for relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood affected areas and post flood situation particularly in Sindh and Balochistan.

General Bajwa lauded formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts during flood relief duties.