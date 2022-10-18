UrduPoint.com

COAS Reiterates Resolve To Defend Motherland Against All Threats

,   , ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 18, 2022 | 05:48 PM

COAS reiterates resolve to defend motherland against all threats    

The Army Chief while chairing a Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi has expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2022) Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the motherland against all threats.

He was chairing a Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi today (Tuesday).

The Army Chief expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations.

Participants took a comprehensive review of prevailing internal and external security situation and operational preparedness of the Army.

The forum reposed full confidence in Pakistan’s robust nuclear command and control structure and security arrangements related to country’s strategic assets.

It was informed that as a responsible nuclear weapon state, Pakistan has taken all measures necessary to strengthen its nuclear security regime, at par with international best practices.

The Forum was also apprised on army’s assistance to civil administration for relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood affected areas and post flood situation particularly in Sindh and Balochistan.

General Bajwa lauded formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts during flood relief duties.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Army Flood Nuclear General Qamar Javed Bajwa Rawalpindi Post All Best Weapon

Recent Stories

Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turk ..

Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turkmenistan At «The Central Asia ..

49 minutes ago
 Participation Of The President Of Turkmenistan In ..

50 minutes ago
 US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus ..

US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus, discusses with Vice-Chancell ..

55 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against ..

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against UAE

59 minutes ago
 World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone ..

World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone - Infinix ZERO 20 now availab ..

1 hour ago
 SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shah ..

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shahzeb’s murder case

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.