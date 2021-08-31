UrduPoint.com

COAS Resolves To Thwart Spoilers' Designs Against CPEC: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 06:40 PM

COAS resolves to thwart spoilers' designs against CPEC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday reiterated the resolve to thwart designs of spoilers of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during a call on visit paid by Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, here at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, developing Afghanistan situation and regional security were discussed in detail, said an ISPR news release.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan and reiterated that China would continue to support Pakistan as a strategic partner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army China ISPR Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa CPEC

Recent Stories

With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sale ..

With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sales Records, realme Fan Fest Con ..

41 minutes ago
 Music Zone welcomes new talent of all ages to try ..

Music Zone welcomes new talent of all ages to try their hand at making music

47 minutes ago
 SEC approves maintenance, development project of K ..

SEC approves maintenance, development project of Khalid Lagoon’s walkway

1 hour ago
 Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Fo ..

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Foldable Experiences to Galaxy Z ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

2 hours ago
 Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP ..

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.