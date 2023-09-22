Open Menu

COAS, Saudi Chief Of General Staff Discuss Bilateral Ties

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

COAS, Saudi Chief of General Staff discuss bilateral ties  

The both sides deliberate upon various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including defence and security matters in the meeting.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2023) A high powered military delegation led by Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia, General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al Ruwaili, called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Friday.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including defence and security matters.

Earlier, the Saudi military delegation also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters.

