Open Menu

COAS Says Armed Forces Fully Capable To Safeguard Country’s Integrity, Sovereignty

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 03, 2024 | 02:08 PM

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, sovereignty

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir emphasizes critical importance of maintaining constant preparedness to counter any potential threats posed by adversaries

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2024) Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday said the armed forces, with the resolute support of the nation, are fully capable of safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of beloved motherland against the entire spectrum of threats.

He made the remarks during a visit to a field training exercise near Narowal and Sialkot.

The Army Chief emphasized the critical importance of maintaining constant preparedness to counter any potential threats posed by adversaries.

On the occasion, the Army Chief was given a comprehensive brief on the objectives and conduct of the exercise, which aimed to refine professional skills and battlefield procedures essential for addressing emerging operational challenges.

During the exercise, integrated fire and maneuver operations were conducted by various elements, including Armour, Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, Army Aviation and Anti-Tank Guided Missile units.

The exercise also demonstrated the effective employment of electronic warfare capabilities and information operations designed to disrupt enemy communications and counter disinformation strategies in a modern battlefield environment.

The Army Chief commended the training standards, operational readiness and high state of morale.

Related Topics

Fire Army Visit Resolute Sialkot Narowal Employment

Recent Stories

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

7 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

14 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

14 hours ago
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

14 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

14 hours ago
 Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

14 hours ago
 Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new dis ..

Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched

14 hours ago
 PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for over ..

PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship

15 hours ago
 Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other ..

Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan