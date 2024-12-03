COAS Says Armed Forces Fully Capable To Safeguard Country’s Integrity, Sovereignty
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 03, 2024 | 02:08 PM
Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir emphasizes critical importance of maintaining constant preparedness to counter any potential threats posed by adversaries
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2024) Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday said the armed forces, with the resolute support of the nation, are fully capable of safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of beloved motherland against the entire spectrum of threats.
He made the remarks during a visit to a field training exercise near Narowal and Sialkot.
The Army Chief emphasized the critical importance of maintaining constant preparedness to counter any potential threats posed by adversaries.
On the occasion, the Army Chief was given a comprehensive brief on the objectives and conduct of the exercise, which aimed to refine professional skills and battlefield procedures essential for addressing emerging operational challenges.
During the exercise, integrated fire and maneuver operations were conducted by various elements, including Armour, Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, Army Aviation and Anti-Tank Guided Missile units.
The exercise also demonstrated the effective employment of electronic warfare capabilities and information operations designed to disrupt enemy communications and counter disinformation strategies in a modern battlefield environment.
The Army Chief commended the training standards, operational readiness and high state of morale.
Recent Stories
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship
Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI trying to hoodwink masses through false narrative of bodies: Tarar16 seconds ago
-
AIOU provides free education to persons with disabilities: VC34 seconds ago
-
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news7 minutes ago
-
Walk held to raise awareness against corruption10 minutes ago
-
DC chairs District Advisory Committee’s meeting20 minutes ago
-
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh21 minutes ago
-
DC chairs DPCC’s meeting30 minutes ago
-
Ayaz felicitates National Blind Cricket Team on winning T20 World Cup31 minutes ago
-
Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi visits Data Darbar41 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal congratulates PSX for stellar 60% growth in 202441 minutes ago
-
PPP committed to creat an equitable society for PWDs: Bilawal41 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down51 minutes ago