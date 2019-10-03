COAS says national security intimately linked to economy

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday has hosted seminar on Interplay of Economy and Security', a concluding session of stake holders at Army Auditorium

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday has hosted seminar on Interplay of Economy and Security', a concluding session of stake holders at Army Auditorium.During the event, the army chief apprised participants about improved internal security environment of the country which has enabled space for increased economic activity.He said that accessibility and responsiveness of government economic team to business community and displayed understanding between public and private institutions is good sign for intended positive trajectory in economic activity.COAS said that national security is intimately linked to economy while prosperity is function of balance in security needs and economic growth.Aim of various discussions and seminars was to bring stake holders at one platform to formulate recommendations for a synergistic way forward, he added.

Government economic team apprised business community about initiatives being introduced by the government to facilitate businesses and the encouraging results of stabilization efforts on national economy.Businessmen shared their suggestions with the government team to further improve environment for ease of doing businesses and assured that they will cooperate in implementation of government reforms and also play their part by paying taxes and investing in a socially and economically responsible manner.COAS also thanked all participants for purposeful utilization of the joint forum by stake holders for discussions and seminars leading to formulation of policy recommendations for subsequent processes and implementation.