COAS, Senior Army Officers, Soldiers Offer Funeral Prayers Of Spinwam Martyrs
Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday along with senior army and civil officers, soldiers and relatives of the martyrs offered the funeral prayers of Army martyrs who valiantly embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists during a fire exchange in Spinwam area of North Waziristan at Peshawar Garrison.
The martyrs include Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat Shaheed (age: 43 years, resident of district Faisalabad), Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat (Age: 43 years, resident of: District Faisalabad), Lance Naik Muhammad Ullah (age: 31 Years, resident of District Khyber), Lance Naik Akhtar Zaman (age: 30 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Lance Naik Shahid Ullah (age:29 years, resident of District Tank), Lance Naik Yusaf Ali (age:31 years, resident of District Orkazai) and Sepoy Jameel Ahmed (age:26 years, resident of District Swat).
The bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native towns where they will be buried with full military honors. These sacrifices of our martyrs sustain our resolve and courage in the ongoing war against terrorism, the ISPR said.
