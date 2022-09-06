COAS spends Defence & Martyrs Day in far-flung flood affected areas of Balochistan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday spent Defence and Martyrs Day visiting far flung flood affected areas of Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday spent Defence and Martyrs Day visiting far flung flood affected areas of Balochistan.

On arrival, the COAS visited army flood relief camp at Usta Muhammad, Jafferabad district where he was briefed about ongoing rescue and relief operations, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS met with the troops and appreciated their efforts for the flood affectees. He visited flood relief and medical camps and spent time with the locals to have on ground information about plans to mitigate their problems .

COAS also visited Sui and met local elders and inquired about their well being and issues.

The local elders thanked the COAS for reaching out to them in the most difficult time in their life.

Later, COAS visited Military College Sui where he was briefed about different training and educational facilities. He interacted with the faculty and students and appreciated the educational and training standard of institution. Faculty and students thanked Pakistan Army for providing opportunity for them to compete at national level.

It is pertinent to mention that Military College Sui was established in 2011 and its cadets have shown extraordinary results.