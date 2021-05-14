COAS spent Eid day with troops on LoC: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent Eid day with troops on the line of control (LoC).

The rest of the army leadership was also present with their troops, he said in a tweet.

From soldiers to generals in the army, these young men are brought up like one family, he said.

They stay awake in the night so that people could have a sound sleep and the nation was proud of them.