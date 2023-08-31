Open Menu

COAS Syed Asim Munir Visits Tilla Firing Ranges, Witnesses Battle Drills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2023 | 11:35 AM

Rawalpindi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31 August, 2023)

General Syed Asim Munir COAS, visited Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum today. COAS witnessed Field Fire and Battle Drills.

On arrival, COAS was briefed on training objectives set for the exercise with a view to validate operational readiness of the formation in challenging environment.

COAS appreciated the synergy displayed by Airforce, Army Aviation and ground troops in execution of various operational drills. COAS praised the troops for their combat proficiency and offensive spirit. He also appreciated high morale and battle worthiness of the troops.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, Commander Lhr Corps.

