COAS terms Balochistan as future of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Balochistan is future of Pakistan and it is our duty to fully assist its government and the people towards a peaceful and prosperous region.

The COAS was on his visit to Quetta and attended briefing at Headquarters (HQ) Southern Command, also visited Garrison Quarantine Facility for COVID-19 and interact with troops busy in COVID relief activities, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During visit to HQ Southern Command, COAS was briefed in detail on security situation, operational preparedness of the formation and border management including fencing along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran Borders.

COAS was apprised about the formation's assistance to civil administration in fighting the pandemic and continued measures for socio-economic uplift of the area.

During his visit to Garrison Quarantine Facility, COAS appreciated the formation for arrangements and facilities established as per health SOPs and guidelines.

While interacting with officers and men, COAS lauded their dedication and professionalism. COAS directed all commanders to reach out to the people in far-flung areas of Balochistan to help mitigate challenges faced by masses due to COVID-19.

Earlier, On arrival at Quetta, COAS was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant, General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf.