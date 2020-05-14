UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COAS Terms Balochistan As Future Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

COAS terms Balochistan as future of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Balochistan is future of Pakistan and it is our duty to fully assist its government and the people towards a peaceful and prosperous region.

The COAS was on his visit to Quetta and attended briefing at Headquarters (HQ) Southern Command, also visited Garrison Quarantine Facility for COVID-19 and interact with troops busy in COVID relief activities, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During visit to HQ Southern Command, COAS was briefed in detail on security situation, operational preparedness of the formation and border management including fencing along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran Borders.

COAS was apprised about the formation's assistance to civil administration in fighting the pandemic and continued measures for socio-economic uplift of the area.

During his visit to Garrison Quarantine Facility, COAS appreciated the formation for arrangements and facilities established as per health SOPs and guidelines.

While interacting with officers and men, COAS lauded their dedication and professionalism. COAS directed all commanders to reach out to the people in far-flung areas of Balochistan to help mitigate challenges faced by masses due to COVID-19.

Earlier, On arrival at Quetta, COAS was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant, General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Army ISPR Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa Border All Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

6 minutes ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

1 hour ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

1 hour ago

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.