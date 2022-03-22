UrduPoint.com

COAS Terms OIC Conference As Historic Development  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 22, 2022 | 02:40 PM

COAS terms OIC conference as historic development  

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also called on Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd , 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that conference by Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is an historic development.

In a brief statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the army chief said that this conference was historic to bring the international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find a solution to emerging challenges vital for peace and stability.

According to the statement, the army chief also met Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud.

The ISPR said, "During the meeting, the matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed,".

He said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan's situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saudi Arabia Border All OIC

Recent Stories

Muslim Ummah faced with multiple challenges: OIC C ..

Muslim Ummah faced with multiple challenges: OIC Chief

19 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Kherson Interested in Fuel, Medical Supp ..

Ukraine's Kherson Interested in Fuel, Medical Supplies From Crimea - Russian Env ..

38 minutes ago
 Jawad calls for more efforts to get better share i ..

Jawad calls for more efforts to get better share in halal market

39 minutes ago
 India boost World Cup semi-final hopes as Australi ..

India boost World Cup semi-final hopes as Australia crush S.Africa

40 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 146 kg narcotics, arrests smuggler

ANF recovers 146 kg narcotics, arrests smuggler

57 minutes ago
 Qalandar Shahbaz's 770th annual Urs begins at Sehw ..

Qalandar Shahbaz's 770th annual Urs begins at Sehwan

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>