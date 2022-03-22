COAS terms OIC conference as historic development  

(@Abdulla99267510)

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also called on Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd , 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that conference by Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is an historic development.

In a brief statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the army chief said that this conference was historic to bring the international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find a solution to emerging challenges vital for peace and stability.

According to the statement, the army chief also met Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud.

The ISPR said, "During the meeting, the matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed,".

He said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan's situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.