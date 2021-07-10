UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COAS Thanks Chinese Envoy For Unwavering Support To Pakistan Amid Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:07 AM

COAS thanks Chinese envoy for unwavering support to Pakistan amid pandemic

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday thanked the Chinese ambassador Nong Rong for unwavering support, extended to Pakistan during the testing times of pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday thanked the Chinese ambassador Nong Rong for unwavering support, extended to Pakistan during the testing times of pandemic.

The Chinese ambassador called on the COAS here at GHQ, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields and update on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor were discussed.

Ambassador appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan's positive role in the region and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation between both the countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army China General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

10 minutes ago

UN Chief Welcomes Pledge to Facilitate Aid Access ..

3 minutes ago

COAS lauds Qatar's role in facilitating, hosting ' ..

19 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements of anti-polio campaign

19 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

19 minutes ago

UEFA orders Hungary to play three games behind clo ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.