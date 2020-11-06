UrduPoint.com
COAS Thanks Mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien For Promoting Pakistan As A Goodwill Ambassador

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday appreciated mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien's achievements and thanked her for promoting Pakistan as a goodwill ambassador.

Vanessa O'Brien met with the COAS here, said Inter Services Public Relations director general in a tweet.

He said; "She is the only woman ever to climb to the world's highest point of Mount Everest and dive to the world's deepest point Challenger Deep, also carrying Pakistan's flag."

