COAS thanks nation for reaching out to families of martyrs

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday thanked the nation for reaching out to the families of martyrs on the eve of Defence and Martyrs Day

Director General Inter Services Major General Asif Ghafoor in a Tweet quoted COAS as saying, "Thanks nation for reaching out to families of Shaheeds on the eve of Martyrs Day.

Martyrs are our pride and their families our responsibility."Meanwhile, in the same Tweet DG ISPR on his own behalf thanked media for unprecedented coverage of Defence and Martyrs Day especially concurrent repeat telecast by electronic media.