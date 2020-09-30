COAS thanks Naval Chief for services to nation on his farewell visit

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Mahmood Abbasi Wednesday, on his farewell visit, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

The COAS thanked CNS for his services to the nation during a long and illustrious career, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the CNS was presented Guard of Honour at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.