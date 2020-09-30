UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COAS Thanks Naval Chief For Services To Nation On His Farewell Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

COAS thanks Naval Chief for services to nation on his farewell visit

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Mahmood Abbasi Wednesday, on his farewell visit, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

The COAS thanked CNS for his services to the nation during a long and illustrious career, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the CNS was presented Guard of Honour at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Related Topics

Army ISPR Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

11 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

11 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

12 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

12 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

24 minutes ago

MoHAP continues to develop services for medical ex ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.