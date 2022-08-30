UrduPoint.com

COAS To Visit Flood Affectees Areas In Swat

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2022 | 11:56 AM

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

The ISPR says that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will get an on ground update about evacuation and relief operations of stranded people in Kurmat, Kalam and surrounding areas.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is visiting flood affected areas in Swat on Tuesday to get an on ground update about evacuation and relief operations of stranded people in Kurmat, Kalam and surrounding areas.

According to the ISPR, eighty-two helicopter sorties have been conducted in flood affected areas of the country for rescue and relief operation.

Twenty seven helicopter sorties evacuated three hundred and sixteen stranded individuals and delivered over 23, 000 tons of ration and relief items during the last twenty four hours.

Meanwhile, seven military aircraft carrying relief goods from Turkey arrived in Karachi and three military aircraft arrived from the UAE in Rawalpindi. Two aircraft from China, carrying three thousand tents, will land in Karachi on Tuesday.

Tarpaulins and shelters from Japan will also reach Karachi on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Karachi Army Flood Swat Turkey China ISPR UAE General Qamar Javed Bajwa Rawalpindi Japan From

Recent Stories

'2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ being launc ..

'2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ being launched today

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Se ..

Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Security Amid Protests - Reports

11 hours ago
 US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterpar ..

US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterparts in Syria - Senior Defense O ..

11 hours ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns Western Europe's ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns Western Europe's Energy Policy Leading Toward C ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.