 COAS, UAE President Discuss Important Matters On Phone Call

Published May 15, 2023 | 01:01 PM

UAE leader Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assures Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir of Abu Dhabi's continued support for the enhancement of cooperation and joint work in defense and military affairs between the two nations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2023) UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed his country's commitment to supporting Pakistan's unity and stability, the latest reports said.

UAE leader Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assured Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir of Abu Dhabi's continued support for the enhancement of cooperation and joint work in defense and military affairs between the two nations.

He made this assurance during a telephonic conversation with Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir.

The Pakistani military did not issue yet any statement on the telephonic discussion between the two leaders.

The reports suggested that Pakistan is seeking the UAE's support in unlocking the crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche to revive the Extended Fund Facility program. In March and April, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and China pledged to cover some of the funding deficit.

General Asim Munir thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his country's support and extended his wishes for the UAE's continuous development, progress, and prosperity.

The UAE was one of the first few countries that General Munir visited after taking charge as the chief of army staff earlier this year. He had first visited Saudi Arabia and then stopped over in the UAE.

