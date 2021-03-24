UrduPoint.com
COAS, UK Commander Discuss Matters Of Professional And Mutual Interest

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:46 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the United Kingdom.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2021) Commander Strategic Command UK General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi today (Wednesday).

According to ISPR, matters of professional and mutual interest and regional security issues were discussed in the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts in fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

The Army Chief thanked the dignitary and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the UK.

