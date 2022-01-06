UrduPoint.com

COAS Underscores Significance Of Peace Efforts In Afghanistan Amid Turkish Deputy CGS Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 06:32 PM

COAS underscores significance of peace efforts in Afghanistan amid Turkish Deputy CGS meeting

Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting, the Army Chief underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The two sides discussed the matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS, stressed upon the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

The COAS said: "We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities." Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

He also appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army Turkey ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Border Media

Recent Stories

Indonesia reports 533 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more d ..

Indonesia reports 533 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

1 minute ago
 Kazakhstan's Internet Provider Restores Wired Conn ..

Kazakhstan's Internet Provider Restores Wired Connection Except in Almaty - Glob ..

1 minute ago
 Over 850 Babies Born Addicted to Drugs, Alcohol in ..

Over 850 Babies Born Addicted to Drugs, Alcohol in Scotland Since 2017 - Report

1 minute ago
 Law Enforcement Agencies in Nur-Sultan Ensure Prot ..

Law Enforcement Agencies in Nur-Sultan Ensure Protection of Public Order - Polic ..

1 minute ago
 SSP Sukkur held open court

SSP Sukkur held open court

6 minutes ago
 Impartial journalism vital to move society in rig ..

Impartial journalism vital to move society in right direction: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.