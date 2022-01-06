COAS underscores significance of peace efforts in Afghanistan amid Turkish Deputy CGS meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting, the Army Chief underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The two sides discussed the matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS, stressed upon the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

The COAS said: "We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities." Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

He also appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.