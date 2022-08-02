UrduPoint.com

COAS Updates PM On Search Operations For Missing Military Chopper

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 10:40 AM

COAS updates PM on search operations for missing military chopper

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a telephonic conversation with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday received the latest information regarding the missing Army Aviation helicopter.

The COAS informed the Prime Minister about the ongoing search operations since last night.

The prime minister expressed his concern over the safety of Commander of 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali and other six officials and jawans onboard the helicopter.

He termed Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali a thorough professional and an excellent person.

The prime minister said the entire nation was deeply saddened over the incident and prayed for the safe return of the brave sons of the soil.

He said the officers and jawans who provided assistance to the flood victims had emerged as an exemplary example of dedication and service.

He said serving the brothers, sisters and children in the hour of need was the real strength of the Pakistani nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Army Flood General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearanc ..

Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearance of army helicopter

10 hours ago
 Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

10 hours ago
 Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nucle ..

Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nuclear deal

10 hours ago
 Truss wins UK cabinet backing as voting begins in ..

Truss wins UK cabinet backing as voting begins in PM contest

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.