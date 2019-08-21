UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COAS Urges Madrisah Students To Continue Hard Work For Achieving Prosperous, Progressive Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 09:12 PM

COAS urges Madrisah students to continue hard work for achieving prosperous, progressive country

High achiever students in Intermediate exams belonging to Ittehad-e-Tanzeemate-Madaris Pakistan (ITMP) from all over the country on Wednesday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Head Quarters (GHQ) here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :High achiever students in Intermediate exams belonging to Ittehad-e-Tanzeemate-Madaris Pakistan (ITMP) from all over the country on Wednesday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Head Quarters (GHQ) here.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), 13 students including 4 girls belonging to ITMP achieved top positions in various boards.

COAS congratulated the students for securing top positions in various disciplines.

He emphasized students to continue working hard and contribute towards prosperous and progressive Pakistan and be part of society as useful citizens.

COAS said that ongoing efforts to bring Madaris in fold of mainstream national education system will open avenues for Madaris students to excel in contemporary career streams.

COAS also lauded the efforts and commitment of parents and teachers for providing environments to students help achieve such distinctions.

Later COAS gave prizes to high achievers and souvenirs to parents and teachers in recognition of their efforts.

Students thanked COAS for providing them this opportunity and recognition of their achievements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Education ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa All From Top

Recent Stories

UAE moving towards new electoral process that stre ..

31 minutes ago

PTI govt taking keen interest in uplift of tribal ..

4 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff visits defence production fact ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan bear serious life, economic losses in war ..

4 minutes ago

Survivors of School Shooting in US City of Parklan ..

4 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Rights Helpline provides its ser ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.