COAS, US CENTCOM Commander Discuss Regional Security

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2022 | 12:01 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2022) Commander US Central Command General Michael Erik Kurilla has acknowledged Pakistan Army’s commendable efforts in fight against terrorism, counter terrorism experiences and efforts for regional peace and stability.

The US CENTCOM Commander along with delegation conveyed this appreciation during a one on one meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, defence and security cooperation particularly military to military ties were discussed.

The one on one call was followed by delegation level meeting and the Pakistan Army’s counter terrorism efforts and significant contributions towards regional peace and stability were discussed.

Moreover, Pakistan-US military training exchange programme also came under discussion.

