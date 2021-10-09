COAS, US Deputy Secretary of State discuss matters of mutual interests, regional security

(@fidahassanain)

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa says that Pakistan is committed to making all-out efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and supports an all-inclusive Afghan Government.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2021) Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, United States has called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and collaboration in Humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan is committed to making all-out efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and supports an all-inclusive Afghan Government.

The COAS emphasized to maintain meaningful bilateral engagement for an enduring multi domain relationship between the two countries.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, especially the assistance in successful evacuation operations and pledged to continue working with Pakistan for regional peace.

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf says massive human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by brutal occupant forces are a serious threat to peace in the region.

He stated stated this while shedding light on the IIOJK plight during a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Islamabad.

The delegations of Pakistan and the US discussed bilateral issues and the changing situation in the region during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Moeed said the international community needed to talk and liaise with Afghanistan’s new interim government.