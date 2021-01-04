UrduPoint.com
COAS, US Envoy Reaffirms Commitment For Regional Peace, Stability; Agree On Continued Engagement

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad Monday reaffirmed their commitment towards the common goal of peace, stability in the region and agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels.

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation met the Army Chief at General Headquarters here, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The COAS and US envoy discussed matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan's ongoing efforts for enduring peace in Afghanistan and the region.

