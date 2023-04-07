Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

COAS Visited Forward Areas Along Line Of Control (LOC) Today

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 11:25 AM

COAS visited forward areas along Line of Control (LOC) today

COAS was briefed on the situation along the LOC and operational preparedness of the deployed formations

Rawalpindi(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07 April, 2023) COAS visited forward areas along Line of Control (LOC) today. COAS was briefed on the situation along the LOC and operational preparedness of the deployed formations. COAS met with officers and troops on the forward positions.

He emphasised upon troops to extend all out support to the local population,
remain steadfast and discharge duties with utmost sincerity and devotion.
COAS appreciated officers and men for maintaining continued vigil, remarkable operational preparedness and high state of morale.

He further said that Pakistan Army is resolved to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of threat and is determined to support just cause of Kashmiris and seeks resolution of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Army United Nations Jammu All

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Observer ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Observer of the Russian Federation to ..

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th April 2023

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Ahmed attends ‘Official Spokesperson’ graduation

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from RAK C ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from RAK Crown Prince

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.