Rawalpindi(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07 April, 2023) COAS visited forward areas along Line of Control (LOC) today. COAS was briefed on the situation along the LOC and operational preparedness of the deployed formations. COAS met with officers and troops on the forward positions.

He emphasised upon troops to extend all out support to the local population,

remain steadfast and discharge duties with utmost sincerity and devotion.

COAS appreciated officers and men for maintaining continued vigil, remarkable operational preparedness and high state of morale.

He further said that Pakistan Army is resolved to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of threat and is determined to support just cause of Kashmiris and seeks resolution of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions.