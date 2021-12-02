COAS visits AK Regimental Centre, formally installs Colonel Commandant

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Azad Kashmir (AK) Regimental Centre Mansar Camp and formally installed Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali as Colonel Commandant of AK Regiment.

The Army Chief also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha, said an ISPR media release.

Addressing the participants, the COAS praised the Azad Kashmir Regiment for its glorious history, professional excellence, outstanding operational performance and war worthiness.