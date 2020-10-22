COAS visits areas at Chamb Sector along with LoC

(@fidahassanain)

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasised upon troops to extend all out support to local population affected by unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations and directed them to remain Remain steadfast, discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and devotion.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward areas at Chamb Sector along with Line of Control (LoC).

Taking to Twitter, Army Chief General Bajwa interacted with the officers and men, and appreciated them for continued vigil and remarkable operational preparedness.

The DG ISPR said: “#COAS visited forward areas at Chamb Sector along LOC. COAS was briefed on latest operational situation including Indian CFVs deliberately targeting local residents living near LOC.

Interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated them for continued vigil and remarkable,”.

The DG ISPR said: “ COAS emphasised upon troops to extend all out support to local population affected by unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations. “Remain steadfast, discharge your duties with utmost sincerity and devotion,”.