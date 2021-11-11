COAS visits Armoured Corps, pins rank badges to Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki: ISPR

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Armoured Corps Regimental Centre Nowshehra and pinned badges of rank on the shoulders of Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj to formally install him as Colonel Commandant of the Corps.

The Army Chief on arrival laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha for Martyrs, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS lauded Armoured Corps being decisive arm in the battle field for displaying highest standards of professional excellence and commendable performance during various operations.

The Army Chief emphasized that commanders at all levels must stay focused on professional training of all ranks. "Being a technology extensive component of Army, staying abreast with latest developments is imperative for Armoured Corps," the COAS remarked.

