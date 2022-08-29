COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed spent whole day with flood victims in relief and medical camps.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited army troops busy in relief activities in far flung flood affected areas of Khairpur and Kambar Shahdad Kot.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief spent whole day with flood victims in relief and medical camps.

The flood victims thanked him for reaching out to them and sharing their problems.

The Army Chief also met troops on ground and appreciated their efforts for bringing comfort to the people awaiting their support.

Speaking on the occasion, he said helping the people of Pakistan in need is a noble cause and we must take pride to serve them to best of our abilities.