COAS Visits Bahawalpur Cantonment

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM

COAS visits Bahawalpur Cantonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), visited Bahawalpur Cantonment where he was apprised about operational preparedness and training aspects of Bahawalpur Corps.

While addressing officers and troops, he commended their unwavering dedication, high morale, and combat readiness, said an ISPR news release.

He reiterated that rigorous training remains the cornerstone of a soldier’s professional development and must continue to be the defining attribute of the Pakistan Army in overcoming the challenges of modern warfare.

COAS inaugurated the CMH Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Innovista Cholistan and Integrated Combat Simulator Arena; pioneering initiatives aimed at advancing medical education, Information Technology and combat readiness.

While at CIMS, he engaged with students from various universities across Bahawalpur, underscoring the Army’s commitment to nurturing the nation’s youth.

COAS encouraged students to pursue academic excellence with dedication and equip themselves with the skills necessary to contribute meaningfully to national development.

He lauded the pivotal role of the youth in shaping Pakistan’s future and reaffirmed the Army’s support for initiatives that empower young talent.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the COAS was received by the Commander Bahawalpur Corps.

