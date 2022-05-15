UrduPoint.com

COAS Visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited Headquarters Bahawalpur Corps.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing on operational, training and administrative aspects of the formation, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS also visited maintenance facilities and Professional Development Resource Centre.

While interacting with officers and troops, the COAS appreciated their operational preparedness and morale.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Bahawalpur Corps Lieutenant General Khalid Zia.

