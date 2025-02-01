Open Menu

COAS Visits Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 09:50 PM

COAS visits Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Balochistan where he was given a comprehensive brief on the prevailing security situation in Balochistan which was also attended by senior security and intelligence officials.

COAS, Governor and CM Balochistan offered funeral prayers of the Shaheeds and also visited the injured soldiers in the Combined Military Hospital Quetta and appreciated their unwavering commitment to defending the country at all costs said an ISPR news release.

COAS highlighted that those who are acting as terrorist proxies of their foreign masters who have mastered the art of manifesting double standards of hunting with the hound and running with the hare are well known to us.

No matter what these so-called “frenemies” may do, you will surely be defeated by the resilience of our proud nation and its Armed Forces Inshallah. For the defence of our motherland and its people, we will definitely retaliate and ‘hunt you down’, whenever required and wherever you may be.

COAS also appreciated the efforts of the valiant officers and soldiers of the Army, Frontier Corps and Law Enforcement Agencies for their courage and determination towards fighting terrorism. He reassured Army's resolve to ensuring the security and well-being of the people of Balochistan, while also reaffirming commitment to supporting the provincial government in its efforts to promote peace, stability, and development in the region.

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra

25 minutes ago
 Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drillin ..

Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..

55 minutes ago
 Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

2 hours ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

5 hours ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

5 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

5 hours ago
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

5 hours ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

6 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

6 hours ago
 Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

6 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan