COAS Visits Corps Headquarters Karachi; Lauds LEAs For Ensuring Peace, Foiling Enemy Designs

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:20 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Corps Headquarters Karachi and Pakistan Rangers Sindh lauded the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for ensuring peace and foiling enemy designs.

Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz received the COAS, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS was briefed on the operational matters and internal security situation.

He interacted with troops and directed them to remain vigilant against emerging challenges.

He expressed satisfaction over coherent response by LEAs in ensuring peace in Karachi and paid tribute to the LEAs for countering nefarious designs of enemies.

The COAS also visited Garrison Health and diagnostic Centre and Field Isolation Centre.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded the support rendered by Formation in national response against COVID -19.

Earlier, on arrival at Headquarters Sindh Rangers, COAS laid wreath at Shahuada monument and offered Fathia.

