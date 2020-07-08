UrduPoint.com
COAS Visits Corps HQs Peshawar; Briefed Over Security Situation, Development Projects: DG ISPR

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) in a tweet said the COAS was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation, progress on development works and socio economic uplift in the tribal districts.

The COAS appreciated the improved security situation and measures for better border management including fencing.

The COAS lauded security forces in assisting civil administration for fight against COVID-19; particularly the effective containment efforts.

Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.

