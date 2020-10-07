UrduPoint.com
COAS Visits Family Of Shaheed Col Mujeeb Along With His Wife

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 08:58 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife visited family of Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Shaheed) on Wednesday in Islamabad who embraced Shahadat during an intelligence based operation in Tank.

The COAS offered Fatheha and prayed for the departed soul, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

"Sacrifices rendered by our officers and men shall never go waste. our fight against terrorism shall continue till achievement of enduring peace and stability," the COAS said.

