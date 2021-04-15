UrduPoint.com
COAS Visits Fauji Foundation, Inaugurates 100-bed Hospital

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 47 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:56 AM

General Bajwa appreciated the performance and commitment of Fauji Foundation towards provision of quality services and assured of his full support in all its future endeavors.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2021) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Fauji Foundation in Rawalpindi.

The Army Chief was given a detailed briefing on ongoing and future projects of Fauji Foundation.

Fauji Foundation (also known as Fauji Group), is basically a Charitable Trust founded in 1954 for the welfare of the ex-servicemen and their dependents.

