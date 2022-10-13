UrduPoint.com

COAS Visits Flood Affected Areas In Interior Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2022 | 11:43 PM

COAS visits flood affected areas in interior Sindh

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited flood affected areas in interior Sindh and met troops busy in flood relief efforts, providing medical and administrative care to affected people in Noshero Feroz

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited flood affected areas in interior Sindh and met troops busy in flood relief efforts, providing medical and administrative care to affected people in Noshero Feroz.

The COAS also interacted with the locals and assured them that Pakistan Army would continue to serve people to mitigate their suffering till they were rehabilitated, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Later, the COAS was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood hit areas of Sindh.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Army Flood ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

BISE-SBA announces date for submission of online b ..

BISE-SBA announces date for submission of online bio-data enrollment

2 minutes ago
 Govt needs sustained support to overcome flood-rel ..

Govt needs sustained support to overcome flood-related human crisis: Ahsan Iqbal ..

4 minutes ago
 Lebanon Approves Agreement With Israel to Demarcat ..

Lebanon Approves Agreement With Israel to Demarcate Maritime Borders - President

4 minutes ago
 US Creates More Threats to Russia's Fundamental In ..

US Creates More Threats to Russia's Fundamental Interests - Ambassador to Canada

4 minutes ago
 Japanese Currency Falls to 32-Year Low of 147 Yen ..

Japanese Currency Falls to 32-Year Low of 147 Yen per US Dollar

4 minutes ago
 Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya Says EU Sh ..

Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya Says EU Should Not Appoint Ambassadors t ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.