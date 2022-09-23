COAS visits flood-hit areas in Badin

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the flood-affected areas of Badin, and spent time with the affectees in the relief and medical camps.

He also met the army troops busy in rescue and relief activities in Malkani Sharif, Badin district, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Later, the COAS had an aerial reconnaissance of the flood-affected areas of Badin and its surroundings.

General Bajwa also interacted with the business community in Karachi. During the interaction, the COAS said the business community had always helped the countrymen whenever a natural calamity hit Pakistan, including the recent floods.

The business community members acknowledged the role and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for ensuring a safe environment for the country's economic prosperity, and assured the COAS of maximum support for the flood affected people.