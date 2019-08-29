COAS visits formations of Strike Corps, terms state of preparedness, morale encouraging

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited formations of Strike Corps and was briefed on state of operational preparedness

"Strike Corps has critical and decisive role in war.

Your state of preparedness, training standards and high morale are very encouraging which enhance the confidence", the COAS said according to a Tweet message by Director General Inter services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.