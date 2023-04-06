Close
COAS Visits Forward Areas Along LoC

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

COAS visits forward areas along LoC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC).

The COAS was briefed on the situation along the LoC and operational preparedness of the deployed formations, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

He met with officers and troops on the forward positions. He emphasised upon troops to extend all-out support to the local population, remain steadfast and discharge duties with utmost sincerity and devotion.

The COAS appreciated officers and men for maintaining continued vigil, remarkable operational preparedness and high state of morale.

He further said: "Pakistan Army is resolved to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of threat and is determined to support just cause of Kashmiris and seeks resolution of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions."Earlier on arrival at LoC, the COAS was received by the Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps.

