COAS visits forward areas along LOC; lauds troops' combat readiness

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited forward areas along Line of Control (LOC) and appreciated the troops' combat readiness and high state of morale

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited forward areas along Line of Control (LOC) and appreciated the troops' combat readiness and high state of morale.

The COAS was briefed on ground situation along the LOC and operational preparedness of the formation, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The Army Chief interacted with the troops deployed along LOC in Kot Kotera Sector.

"Continuous vigil and readiness to counter all threats and contingencies is vital for ensuring security along the LOC," the COAS emphasized.

Earlier,on arrival at LOC, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.