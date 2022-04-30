UrduPoint.com

COAS Visits Front Line Troops In Padhar Sector: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday visited front line troops in Padhar Sector

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday visited front line troops in Padhar Sector.

The COAS was briefed on the latest situation along the Line of Control (LOC) and operational readiness of the formation, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Army Chief interacted with officers and men, and had Iftar with them.

While interacting with the troops, the COAS appreciated their high state of morale and professional excellence in performance of sacred duty in defence of motherland.

Earlier on his arrival, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Corps Commander, received the COAS.

Related Topics

Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa

