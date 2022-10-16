UrduPoint.com

COAS Visits Frontline Troops At Nauseri Sector Along LoC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2022 | 12:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited frontline troops at Nauseri Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The COAS was briefed on latest operational situation along the LoC and operational readiness of the formation, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

While interacting with officers and men, the COAS appreciated them for continued vigil and operational preparedness.

Earlier, on arrival at the LoC, the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

