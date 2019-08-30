COAS visits Gujranwala Corps, briefed on operational preparedness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Head Quarters Gujranwala Corps and was briefed about operational preparedness, according to a tweet by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

"Solidarity displayed by the nation with Kashmiri brethren during Kashmir Hour today is a strong message to the world. Deteriorating situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kahsmir (IOJ&K) is threat to regional peace", the COAS said.