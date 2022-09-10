UrduPoint.com

COAS Visits Interior Sindh's Far-flung Areas Of Dadu District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2022 | 10:38 PM

COAS visits interior Sindh's far-flung areas of Dadu District

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited far-flung areas of interior Sindh in Dadu district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited far-flung areas of interior Sindh in Dadu district.

The COAS spent time with flood affected people in relief and medical camps and directed the formation for providing 5,000 tents to flood affected people of Dadu and surrounding areas, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The COAS also interacted with troops busy in rescue and relief activities.

Later, the COAS flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood affected areas of Dadu, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Johi, Meher and Manchar Lake.

Related Topics

Sindh Army Flood ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Khairpur Dadu

Recent Stories

Charles III proclaimed king as queen's funeral pla ..

Charles III proclaimed king as queen's funeral plans unveiled

1 minute ago
 Lawyer gunned down in Dadayal

Lawyer gunned down in Dadayal

1 minute ago
 Force Commander NAS distributes relief items among ..

Force Commander NAS distributes relief items among flood affectees

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 observes 'World First Aid Day'

Rescue 1122 observes 'World First Aid Day'

1 minute ago
 Divisional Admin, Police set up Tent Village near ..

Divisional Admin, Police set up Tent Village near Gulshan-e-Shahbaz scheme

33 minutes ago
 Ukraine Expects Millions of Dollars' Worth of HIMA ..

Ukraine Expects Millions of Dollars' Worth of HIMARS Ammo From US - Defense Mini ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.