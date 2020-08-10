UrduPoint.com
COAS Visits ISI HQs, Given Detailed Update On Internal, External Security Situation

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

COAS visits ISI HQs, given detailed update on internal, external security situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) here on Monday and was given a detailed update on the internal and external security situation of the country.

The COAS appreciated the measures to optimize performance of ISI, ensuring that THE country responds effectively to threats across the spectrum, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General ISl.

