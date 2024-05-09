COAS Visits Lahore Garrison, Lays Wreath At Martyrs' Monument
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 07:54 PM
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Thursday visited Lahore Garrison, laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument, and paid solemn tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the motherland
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was given a detailed briefing on operational preparedness of the formation.
Addressing the officers and soldiers at the Corps Headquarters, the COAS lauded the troops for their services to the nation and appreciated their professionalism.
The Army Chief underscored that inimical forces and their abettors had unleashed digital terrorism and were trying hard to create division between the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan through peddling lies, fake news and propaganda. "However, the designs of all these forces will be defeated with the support of the nation," he added.
The COAS asserted that every soldier and officer of the Pakistan Army "puts his duties and responsibilities first, regardless of any other affiliations or preferences and continues to render extreme sacrifices on daily basis".
He said that May 9 would undoubtedly remain a black day in the history of Pakistan when deliberately indoctrinated and insidiously guided miscreants attacked the symbols of the state and national unity, disgracefully desecrating the Shuhada (martyrs) monuments.
"Due to these deplorable acts of criminally orchestrated violence, enemies of Pakistan were provided the opportunity to mock the state and the nation," he added.
The COAS deplored that now the same plotters were brazenly and shamelessly trying to twist the narrative and implicate the state in the despicable endeavour.
"This mindset is precisely the reason why there can be no compromise or deal with the planners and architects of this dark chapter in our history."
He said those gullible elements, who did not understand the real motive behind the criminal enterprise and were used as cannon fodder for the political ambitions of the masterminds, had already been accorded reasonable benefit of doubt on the direction of Supreme Court of Pakistan.
"However, the real leaders who present themselves as victims now will be held accountable for their actions, particularly when there is irrefutable evidence of their involvement and complicity in organised violence and sabotage," he added.
The COAS reassured the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army that no one would be allowed to disrespect the Shuhada, their families or the institution.
Planners, abettors, facilitators and culprits of 9th May would be brought to justice according to the law of the land and "our patience not to respond to daily provocations in this regard made in brazen violation of the Constitution has limits and it must never be misconstrued as weakness", he added.
Later, the COAS while inaugurating the Jinnah Library at Lahore Garrison, stated,"We being the constructive forces have rekindled the memory of Quaid by building this public library over the piles of ash and rubble created by the destructive forces."
Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by the Commander Lahore Corps.
