COAS Visits Lasbella; Inaugurates Prefabricated Village For Flood Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited Lasbella, Balochistan where he inaugurated prefabricated village in Lal Gul Goth constructed for the area's flood affected people who had lost their homes.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, Village Laal Gul Goth was badly devastated in recent floods with live stock, personal belongings of people lost and basic infrastructure completely destroyed.

The new village includes a Primary school, is lit by off grid solar power and also provided with a tube well. Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) completed this project in record time as this was promised to the villagers by the Pakistan Army.

The COAS was briefed by Major General Kamal Azfar, Director General FWO about the progress of rehabilitation work for the flood affectees.

The COAS met teachers and students of the newly renovated primary school at Lal Gul Goth, and the local villagers.

The army chief said, "Pakistan Army will continue its efforts to expedite the rehabilitation process being undertaken with the support of Federal and provincial governments." High ranking Civil and Military Officials were also present on the occasion.

Later, the COAS interacted with the troops of Quetta Corps, FWO, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and Pakistan Coast Guards and appreciated their efforts during rescue, relief and rehabilitation process in recent floods.

Lieutenant General Inam Haider, Chairman NDMA and Lieutenant General Kashif Nazir, Engineer in Chief, accompanied the COAS during the visit.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Commander Quetta Corps.

